Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved arrangements for the Sindh Development Forum (SDF) 2018 during a meeting at the CM House on Saturday.

The forum will be held at a hotel in Karachi on March 28 with the slogan “Partnership for Development” and will be attended by 19 country heads of different agencies such as World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) UNDP, ILO, Unicef, USAID, European Union, ACF and World Food Programme. A large number of leading diplomats will also attend the forum.

“This will be a big event and opportunity to evolve a new strategy for development of Sindh and strengthen development partnership with national and international partners and donor agencies,” the chief minister said.

The meeting was attended by all provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Planning and Development Department Chairman Mohammad Waseem and secretaries of all departments.

Shah said the objective of the forum was to understand the state of development in the province, recognize development gaps, evolve a shared understanding of priorities between the government and development partners, formulate common strategies for development, make priorities become guiding tools in ADP formulation and launch new formulated strategies.

Briefing the meeting, Waseem said the programme consisted of three sessions. The first session would be plenary; it would introduce the forum’s objectives, set the context and orient participants about working groups. The second session will feature deliberations and presentations by nine parallel working groups. Groups will converge to consolidate the recommendations. The third and the final session will be plenary where thematic leads would present the sartorial recommendations.

Waseem told the meeting that nine breakout sessions would be held on different sectors such as agriculture and food security, health, water, sanitation and municipal services, education, energy and infrastructure, economic growth, private sector and PPP mode, public financial management, poverty reduction and community development. There would be a panel discussion on state of play, success and challenges to date, what has worked, what has not worked and priorities for development assistance.

The chief minister termed the forum an opportunity to evolve new guideline for shaping up provincial economy, development and focused approach on the development gaps. He directed all provincial ministers and secretaries to participants with the objective to extract something better for their respective sectors or departments.

At night, the Sindh government would host dinner followed by a music night for the guests at Mohatta palace.