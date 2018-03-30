Share:

England’s bowling all rounder Liam Dawson has been a key player in the rise of Peshawar Zalmi at the ongoing third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). During his stint at the PSL, Dawson has found some impressive talents on display, including fellow leg spinner Ibtisam Sheikh. “There are some excellent young players in the PSL and a great example of that is Ibtisam Sheikh, my team-mate at Peshawar Zalmi. He is a young leg-spinner who just turned 20, and I can tell you that he is a great prospect and a possible future star for Pakistan,” stated Dawson, quoted PakPassion. Ibtisam who recently turned 20 just days ago, picked up five wickets in his four appearances at PSL, including best figures of 3 for 20 runs.