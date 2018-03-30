Share:

LOS ANGELES-She described him as her “least talented” co-star earlier this week - but now Drew Barrymore wants the world to know she loves Jake Gyllenhaal.

The actress was a guest on James Corden’s Late Late Show when he made her choose between three actors.

She ranked Gyllenhaal third in a segment that requires stars to answer a question - or eat something disgusting.

Now, she has tried to make it up to him by carrying a placard on a red carpet saying: “I heart Jake Gyllenhaal.”

She carried the apparently home-made sign at the premiere of season two of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet in Hollywood.

It came after Corden challenged her to “spill your guts or fill your guts”.

He made her rank Gyllenhaal (her co-star in 2001’s Donnie Darko), Hugh Grant (with whom she starred in 2007 romcom Music and Lyrics) and Adam Sandler (from The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended).

She picked Sandler as the most talented, but having appeared in three films with him, that was little surprise. Grant came second, leaving Gyllenhaal last.

The alternative to answering the question was eating a plate of turkey testicles, so Barrymore didn’t hesitate to - as she described it - sell Gyllenhaal down the river.

That’s despite Corden predicting, incorrectly, before posing the question: “You’re never going to answer this.”

Referring to Gyllenhaal, she said: “I don’t even care if he hates me,” explaining she would be sick if she had to eat the food. “I literally am doing this because I won’t make it.”