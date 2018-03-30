Share:

The ICCI has shown concerns over the dwindling foreign exchange reserves of the country which would create new problems for the economy and force the government to resort once more to foreign borrowing for running the affairs of the country. Sheikh Amir Waheed, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that Pakistan’s total liquid forex reserves were over $23 billion in 2015-16 that have come down to around $18 billion in March 2018.

ucted from this total, the net reserves with SBP were less than $12 billion that were insufficient to foot the imports bill of even few months. He said the dwindling reserves reflected the weakening position of the economy.