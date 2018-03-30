Share:

A former female parliamentarian was found dead at a house in Lahore’s South Cantonment police precincts on early Saturday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Yasmin Khan, a former MPA of the ruling PML-N. She was residing alone at her house located in Rahman Villas. Police sources said the body was decomposed and there was no sign of torture or injuries. Some locals alerted the police by phone as they noticed foul smell emitting from the house on Saturday morning. The house was locked from inside.

A police officer said they had break open the door to enter the room. “Apparently, she died naturally (probably cardiac arrest) while sitting in her chair inside the bedroom,” the officer explained. He said that an investigation police team and forensic experts were investigating the death. Yasmin Khan had been elected member of the Punjab Assembly in 2008.