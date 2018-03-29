Share:

KARACHI : Foolproof security will be provided to all churches of the city on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter, to be observed on March 30 and 31. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Ijaz Ahmad Khan here on Saturday, an official statement said. Additional Commissioner, Asif Jamil, Director Local Government Farooq Siddiqui, DCs, Municipal Commissioners, representatives of Cantonment Boards, Police, Rangers and Christian community attended the meeting. It was decided that foolproof security would be provided to the churches on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter. The employees of civic organisation would pay salaries to Christian employees before the Easter.

It was also decided that special arrangements will be made for the cleanliness, installation of street lights and parking on the religious festivals of christian community.

The uninterrupted electric-city will be provided to the worship places of the christian community.