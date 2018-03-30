Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition and government lawmakers are set to lock horns over a host of matters including recent Senate polls and election of Senate chairman, depreciation of rupee against the dollar etc, in the upcoming National Assembly session likely to be summoned by the first week of April.

The lower house of the parliament, in the second last National Assembly session of the incumbent government, will witness host of issues including debate on recent depreciation of rupee and formation of parliamentary committee to review names of people on the Exit Control List.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in his recent statement, also strongly criticised issue of horse-trading and recent elections of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Other PML-N leaders had already spoken against the election of chairman Senate.

The opposition and government lawmakers can once again enter into a verbal brawl on the matter of Senate elections during the upcoming National Assembly session.

The opposition side will raise the matter related to recent depreciation of rupee against the dollar during the past some months.

The rupee had recently spiralled down to Rs115.

The opposition side might also submit calling-attention notice in the National Assembly Secretariat related to recent depreciation of rupee against the dollar.

The matter regarding formation of a committee to review the names of the people on the ECL will also be raised by the opposition especially the PTI.

The PTI’s lawmakers can raise objections over the formation of a committee to review the cases.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, considered a summary for placement and deletion of names on the ECL and constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the cases.

This committee will propose the rules for the addition and removal of the names on the ECL, which will later be reviewed and approved by the federal cabinet.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan will be part of the committee.

The interior ministry had earlier sent names of more than 600 people to the prime minister for consideration in the cabinet meeting.

The opposition parties have been pressing the government to stop Sharif and his family from flying abroad as they could well be convicted by the courts.

Sources said the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name could be added to the ECL, if recommended by the committee.

Sharif and his family members are facing corruption cases filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau.

Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada had already refused to become member of a committee to examine the matter related to the ECL.

Reportedly, he wished to avoid becoming part of any controversy.