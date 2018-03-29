Share:

CJP concerned over unavailability of medicines at Gulab Devi Hospital

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday visited Gulab Devi Chest Hospital – a semi-government and charitable healthcare facility in Lahore. The CJP expressed concerns over unavailability of medicines and a lack of facilities at hospital. He visited the emergency and inquired after the patients. He examined the health facilities. During his visit to the emergency, a large number of patients and attendants lodged their complaints to him regarding inadequate facilities. The CJP directed the hospital administration to address the grievances of the patients and announced that he would visit the hospital again. He also visited Aleem Medical College attached to the hospital.–Staff Reporter

Police shootout victim’s mum stops CJP’s car, seeks help

A woman came in front of the car of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar as he was leaving the Lahore Registry for a visit to Gulab Devi Hospital Saturday. The top judge CJP came out of the car and heard the woman. Sughra told him that police ‘killed her son 10 years ago and since then she has been longing for justice. Another two women and a man also lodged their complaints to the chief justice. The CJP directed them to appear before the court on Sunday (today). –Staff Reporter

CJP seeks report about high salaries in public sector companies

Taking suo motu notice of high salaries being paid to officers of 56 public sector companies, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday sought a comprehensive report from the Punjab government. “You (the government) have given everything to private sector,” the CJP remarked at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry. As Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed told the court that Punjab government established 56 public sector companies, the top judge said they (the judiciary)would not let public money be wasted. “If you can’t serve the people, quit the government,” he said and directed the chief secretary to come up with detailed report on salaries, perks and privileges being enjoyed by officers of public sector companies. He observed that the retired officers should volunteer their services for betterment of system rather than accepting jobs on high salaries. –Staff Reporter

Anti-pollution body report sought

The Supreme Court (SC) summoned members of a commission, formed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to look into causes of smog and rising air pollution, to know the progress made so far in the matter.The bench also sought opinion of members on the solution recommended by the environment department to address the issue.–APP

The bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice against rising air pollution, at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

Earlier, Secretary Environment Saif Anjum appeared before the bench and submitted two separate reports for addressing the issue of rising pollution.

He apprised the bench about various causes of rising air pollution including burning of agriculture waste, vehicle emissions and others.

He said that six air monitoring units had been installed in Lahore and 30 more would be installed in coming years. He said that a plan had been devised and 50 per cent air pollution would by reduced in the next five years. However, the court asked the secretary to gain knowledge