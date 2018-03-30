Share:

LAHORE - A three-day 14th "International Safe and Secure Pakistan" Exhibition 2018 will be held in Islamabad from March 27 to 29. FPCCI sources told APP that the event would help bring major investment opportunities for the local and foreign traders and

manufacturers participating in the show. They said that 150 companies from more than 28 countries were participating in the events. It is pertinent to mention here that "Safe and Secure Pakistan" is an international fora which introduces homeland safety ideas,

security equipment and training, in which industry manufacturers and stakeholders will interact and exchange valuable business prospects.