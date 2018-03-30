Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner has dropped out of a lawsuit against Blac Chyna.

The 20-year-old reality star had joined her half-brother, Rob Kardashian, in suing his former fiancee for allegedly causing over $100,000 damage to a property they were renting to her, but as she had ‘’no financial stake in the case’’, she’s no longer a part of the action, TMZ reports.

Rob, 31, has sued Chyna for allegedly going on a rampage in December 2016 while high on drugs and alcohol, trying to choke him with an iPhone charging cable and trashing their home.

The sock designer repaired the damage to the abode himself, but a previous lawyer had had Kylie added to the suit.

She was withdrawn by her new lawyer, Shawn Holley. As a result of Kylie being withdrawn from the case, a judge has denied Chyna’s request for the lip kit guru to sit from a deposition.

Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told RadarOnline.com: ‘’We have maintained from the beginning that Kylie Jenner’s case against my client Blac Chyna was meritless. We are pleased that after six months of litigation we were able to force Ms. Jenner to dismiss her case.’’

Meanwhile, Chyna has previously accused the Kardashian family of trying to ruin her career.

In her own legal action against various members of the clan - including Rob and Kylie, as well as their mother Kris Jenner and other siblings - she wrote: ‘’The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house.’’