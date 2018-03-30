Share:

ISLAMABAD - Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka during his visit to Pakistan signed a number of MoUs with the Pakistani officials. The Sri Lankan President visited Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day from 22nd – 24th March 2018. He was the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23, 2018.

During the visit, Sri Lankan President held meeting with the President of Pakistan, in which the entire spectrum of bilateral relations was discussed in detail. The President thanked the Sri Lankan President for accepting his invitation to visit Pakistan. He stated that Maithripala Sirisena's participation in celebration of March 23 reflects the importance that both countries attached to Pakistan - Sri Lanka relations.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also held a meeting with the President of Sri Lanka. The Prime Minister briefed the Sri Lankan President on issues of regional and international importance. It was agreed to further diversify and enhance relations especially in the realm of trade and people to people contacts. Sri Lankan President appreciated the support and assistance extended by Pakistan to his country during the difficult times.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stated that Pakistan is committed to the SAARC process and urged the President of Sri Lanka to play his role for early convening of the SAARC Summit in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi briefed the President about the continuing atrocities being committed by the Indian Army in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against innocent Kashmiris.

The Sri Lankan President presented 20 corneas (10 corneas each) to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan who appreciated the generous donation for the people of Pakistan.

Three MoUs were signed during the visit to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for capacity building of diplomats, Public Policy research and training of civil servants. President Maithripala Sirisena's visit further cemented the good will between the two countries and provided renewed impetus to strengthen bilateral cooperation.