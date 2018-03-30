Share:

Luke Ronchi vs Hasan Ali

Luke Ronchi is in red-hot form and he is main responsible for smooth sailing of Islamabad United to the PSL final this year. Ronchi is occupying the third spot on this year's top-scorers' chart and his four fifty-plus scores, which are among the fastest PSL fifties as well, have come in the last six encounters, including an unbeaten 94 at a strike rate of over 241 against Kings in the last game. His wicket would be the key for Zalmi if they want to defend their title and Ronchi’s battle against Hasan Ali would be treat to watch. Hasan, who is getting into shape and rhythm, has shown his form with the ball in the both eliminators and his uncanny wicket-taking ability can trouble United’s top-order.

Faheem Ashraf vs M Hafeez

Faheem Ashraf comes into notice through his exploits with the bat in an ICC Champions Trophy’s practice match against Bangladesh but this season it is his bowling that is creating the waves. Currently he tops the bowlers' chart in this edition and is also the bowler to have taken most wickets (17) in a single edition, which augurs well for the 2016 champions, who'll be aiming for victory No 8 this year and square with Zalmi for most wins. His tussle in middle overs against Mu Hafeez would be crucial one. Hafeez has played a sheet anchor role and kept their innings intact in the middle overs to set stage for big-hitters in the late order. Though he has had several promising starts but hasn't been able to capitalise on them and he'll be eager to make amends in the final.

JP Duminy vs Wahab Riaz

In spite of not having batted in the previous game and a score of 4 in the one before that, stand-in skipper JP Duminy has made useful contributions throughout the tournament and he'll be hoping to lead from the front in the final, versus the same team against which he had registered an unbeaten 73 in the league stage - his highest in the competition so far. Duminy has an ability to keep one end safe and can hit big to make amends once he gets settled. Wahab Riaz is also in hot form and would also look to surpass Faheem Ashraf as leading wicket taker of the season. If it happens it would just spell the disaster for the United. So a key battle would be how well both Wahab and Duminy can negotiate each other.

Kamran Akmal vs M Sami

Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Sami both enjoy an unwanted limelight. They are the most terrified batsman and bowler in Twenty20 leagues and on domestic circuit but lady luck has proved quite cruel to them when it comes to international stage for Pakistan team. Zalmi has rode on Akmal’s awesome form to reach the final. With three fifty-plus scores in the last four matches, including an unbeaten 61-ball 107 against Lahore Qalandars, Akmal has stormed to the top of the run-getters chart, both this season and overall, and will be keen to deliver again for the team. Sami is the bowler who is bowling with pace and surreal accuracy and can kill the momentum and game as well. So opening tussle between these two would define the outcome of the PSL final.