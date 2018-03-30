Share:

rawalpindi - Sadiqabad police have arrested a man on charges of raping a girl allegedly after dosing her with sleeping pills at his home in Dhoke Kala Khan, informed sources on Saturday.

Police have also registered a case against the accused under section 376 of PPC and began investigation. According to sources, a girl named UB appeared before Police Station Sadiqabad officials and lodged a complaint that Muhammad Usman, a fellow salesman at a departmental store she was employed at in the capital, had developed relations with her. Usman, after promising to tie the knot with her called the girl to his home located at Dhoke Kala Khan and dosed her with a cold beverage in which he had mixed sleeping pills. The victim alleged that Usman raped her after she lost consciousness. She also accused him of torturing her.

Police brought the girl to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical examination during which the doctors confirmed the girl was sexually assaulted. Muhammad Usman was arrested by police during a raid, sources said.

SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, while talking to The Nation, said that police have filed case against the accused while further investigation is on. “Both the applicant and accused will be brought to Lahore for DNA to verify the allegations,” he said. He said the police would solve the case purely on merit.

In a separate incident, police have arrested a man for murdering his wife in Barakahu. The deceased was identified as Shazia (24) while the killer as Rizwan.

According to police spokesman, Rizwan ended killed Shazia by hanging her. After murdering her, the accused was shifting the dead body to hospital when police arrested him and shifted to Police Station Barakahu. A murder case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation is on.

Separately, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested, during raid, the murderer of a young girl named Bismina whose dead body was found in a nullah in sector G-13, informed Islamabad police spokesman. identified as Khurshid Khan Police have registered a case against the killer with PS Ramna.