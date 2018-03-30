Share:

KASUR-Those who rendered their lives in the line of duty are crown of the police department. Their families are valuable asset to the country and besides state; every person is responsible for looking after them.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saira Umer and District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Murawwat during an address to a ceremony titled "Meri Pehchan Pakistan" at Kasur Press Club here the other day.

The ceremony was held to pay tribute to the martyrs of police department and Rescue 1122. Their families were handed over honorary shields.

DPO Zahid Nawaz Murawwat said that the police department was proud of its employees who sacrificed their lives protecting others. "We'll not abandon their families because they are the heirs of those who awoke when we slept; who worked when we rested; who performed duty when we enjoyed holidays..." he maintained.

MNA Mian Wasim Akhtar, District Jail Supreintendent Babar Ali, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists central president Rana Azeem and others attended the ceremony. In the end, the participants offered Fateha for the rest of souls of police martyrs in eternal peace.

STATIONERY PROVIDED

Police stations across Kasur district were provided stationery. Superintendent of Police (SP) Qudoos Baig distributed stationery to the police stations under directives from Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz Murawwat. The objective of providing stationery at the police stations was to elevate the standard of police performance.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO had instructed the SP to provide stationery at the police stations to meet the demand of next three months. The reason behind the provision of three-month stationery in advance was to curb corruption at police stations and enhance the cops performance.

On the occasion, the SP warned stern action against the cops found guilty of bribery or any other kind of misconduct. He also advised the policemen to behave with people in a polite and respectful manner.