SHUJABAD-The medical report of a five-year-old Faizan on Saturday confirmed sodomy with the minor but police have failed to arrest the accused yet. The child went missing from Shujabad's Karimabad area and was found dead under a collapsed wall of neighbour Sadiq. Medical report has confirmed sexual assault and involvement of more than one individual in the incident. Aggrieved parents have called for justice from the police saying that some unknown men committed the heinous crime with their son. Police have arrested the 60-year-old labourer who constructed the collapse wall but failed to make any head away in tracing and arresting the main suspects in the case despite the lapse of eight days.