Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Most areas of the city have been deprived of water for the last one week.

Taking to the media on Saturday, Municipal Committee Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed and Haq Parast councillors alleged that concerned municipal officials were involved in giving illegal water connections to agriculture farms of influential persons and various housing schemes from the underground water supply line of West Jamrao water supply scheme at Tando Adam Road.

They blamed that the municipal officials were allegedly involved in giving illegal water connections from above water supply line after getting huge bribe. Resultantly, Hameed Pura Colony 1, 2, and 3, Thamsabad, Gaoshala, Tatamal, Ahmadani Colony, Lalchandabad, Khaar Para, Jamnadas Colony and other areas were deprived of water.

They lamented that citizens did not ever face such a serious water shortage. They warned that if administration does not remove the illegal water connections from the above water supply line soon, the affected citizens will remove them.

They demanded the commissioner and deputy commissioner to take immediate notice, ensure removal of all illegal connections and restore water supply to deprived areas.

FIRE

Sugarcane crop was gutted in Deh 335, Kot Ghulam Muhammad at the farmland of Seth Ashok Kumar on Saturday.

According to details, the fire broke out in the shrubs adjacent to the sugarcane crop and engulfed sugarcane fields. Villagers tried to extinguish the fire on a self-help basis, but failed.

Later, they informed the fire brigade of Kot Ghulam Muhammad and Samaro and both vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the fire after four hours. Sugarcane crop had completely burnt by that time.

The affected peasants said their crop was the main source of their livelihood and now they have lost their crop. They demanded the higher authorities to take notice and provide them financial aid.

OUR STAFF REPORTER