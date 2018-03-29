Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said that the revival of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal has unnerved secular forces in the country as they knew how the alliance had served the cause of people during their rule in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a degree-awarding ceremony at a local seminary, the JI chief said that they would not let the Donald Trump-style politics in the country nor would they believe in politics of mudslinging and abuse.

Some 32 students were awarded advanced degrees in religious education.

The event was also addressed by President Rabita tul Madaris-i-Islamia Pakistan Sheikhul Hadis Maulana Abdul Malik, in charge Darul Aloom Tafheemul Quran Dr. Attaur Rehman and other religious scholars.

Senator Haq said that the MMA would jump into the political fray with a new vigour and zeal and they would transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state after coming to power with a special focus on introducing uniform education system in the country.

The JI chief stressed the need for reforming the education system and harmonizing it with the teachings of Islam. According to him, the Muslim world could not regain its past glory without equipping themselves with modern education.

He said that the incumbent government has no vision to revamp education which actually needed to be upgraded keeping in mind the Islamic values.

He regretted that the government was not allocating any funds for seminaries which were providing both religious and modern education to over 3.3 million students across the country. He said that if the religious parties’ alliance was voted to power, they would impose education emergency and provide education to all.

He said that after grabbing the power in sub-continent, the British rulers caused an irreparable damage to education institutions, particularly seminaries only to keep the people particularly Muslims backward.

He said that before the arrival of Britons in sub-continent, there were some 400 religious seminaries in Thatta while over 100 seminaries were operating in Dehli and all those religious institutions were ruined under a well-thought-out strategy.

“After the 9/11 incident, the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf bowed to dictates of his American masters who managed to bring about basic changes in the syllabi and removed the Holy Quran verses relating to Jihad from syllabus in the name of revamping of the education system,” he said.

Haq regretted that even some parliamentarians did know the basics of Islamic teachings and they were representing the people of Pakistan in the apex legislative body.

Referring to the visit of an American delegation to some educational institution in the remote area of Sindh in the past, the JI chief said that during the visit they asked students to exclude Mohammad (PBUH) from their names as the computers could not read this word.