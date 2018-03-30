Share:

LAHORE - Police on Saturday arrested a woman who apparently attempted suicide after killing her three children at an apartment in Askari-XI.

Police investigators say the mother of three, Aneeqa, is an addict. The victims were identified as nine-year-old Zainul Abdin, six-year-old Kaneez Fatima and four-year-old Ibrahim.

The police rushed to the crime scene and arrested the mother, shortly after someone contacted the Rescue-15 helpline and disclosed the happening. It was not clear yet who made the call to the police on the emergency helpline.

The children were lying dead next to each other on a bed as investigators entered the residential flat (No 5) in the apartment (No 31) in Askari-XI at 07:00 am on Saturday.

Police sources say they believe the woman attempted suicide by slashing her wrists and neck with a blade. Police official Tariq Zafar told The Nation that they were also searching for an unknown person who made the call on the police helpline to reveal the incident. “We rushed to the spot to respond to the call received on Rescue-15,” he said. “The kids were already expired when police reached there.”

According to Zafar, the woman was sitting on a sofa and her wrists were bleeding profusely when they forced their entry into the apartment. The lady was shifted to a hospital by police while the bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

In her initial statement recorded by police, the woman alleged that her lover Husnain Mustafa killed her children and fled away. Police are hunting for the man. A couple of months ago, police sources said, the woman got divorce from her first husband Qaiser Amin Bajwa. A source closet o the police investigators said that the lady was addicted to drugs particularly cocaine. Following her separation, Aneeqa was living at the apartment along with her three children. Her lover Mustafa used to visit the apartment once in a week, according to locals.

Mustafa, said to be car dealer, had got this apartment on rent in the posh locality for his lover some six months ago.

The mother of three children, Aneeqa, wanted to tie her knot with her lover Mustafa. “She had an affair with Mustafa even before her marriage,” a police official said, requesting anonymity. He said that a few police teams were conducting raids to arrest Mustafa. “Everything in this case will be clear when Mustafa will be arrested and interrogated in connection with the killings,” the official said. Also, a source at the homicide investigation cell told this reporter that the woman got divorce from her first husband to tie her knot with Mustafa but he backed off.

He said they were investigating the triple murder keeping in mind different aspects of the incident.

Meanwhile, the police informed the father of the children Qaiser Amin Bajwa about the incident when he was somewhere in Karachi. He was on way back to Lahore till late Saturday. Further investigation was underway.