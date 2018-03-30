Share:

rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a musical night to celebrate Pakistan Day here on Saturday.

PML-N Senator Najma Hameed and MPA Raja Hanif Advocate were the guests of honor while Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion. Folk singers Bashir Lohar, Arshad Khan, Master Majeed, and Sarfraz enthralled the audience with thei performance. The performance of Multan Lok Raqs Party

Senator Najma Hameed said that Pakistan is a precious gift from God. MPA Raja Hanif said that Pakistan was created because of the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.