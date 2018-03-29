Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will play a cardinal role in deciding name(s) for the next interim prime minister at the end of the PML-N government in June next.

Party sources say the consultations for the next caretaker prime minister will be made between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah. On behalf of the government, the premier will present the name (s) finalised by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. At the party level, say sources, a few names are being speculated for caretaker PM, however, exact ones are only in the knowledge of former prime minister or his highly trusted aides who are assessing these names from various angles.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq and Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad called on Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra and shared views about the prevailing political scenario and next election with regard to their strategy.