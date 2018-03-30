Share:

LONDON - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will never leave the country and face everything coming in his way.

Talking to media persons, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that Sharif will face everything that comes his way as he has continued to face everything and will keep doing so in future as well.

Responding to Supreme Court’s dismissal of Nawaz’s exemption plea, Sadiq remarked that there would’ve been no problem if Nawaz was allowed to come to London.

“Nawaz should’ve been allowed to visit London on humanitarian grounds. There is nothing wrong with visiting to an ailing person,” Sadiq said.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court had rejected the week-long exemption plea filed by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to visit ailing Kalsoom Nawaz in London.