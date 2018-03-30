Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The day of March 23, 1940 is very important in the national history and it demands us renew the pledge to make the country strong, stable, progressive and prosperous.

We should serve the country with devotion and dedication to fulfil the dream of the national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The great leaders along with other companions and the Pakistan Movement workers struggled hard for the separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent to provide them a better chance of living in an independent country under the Two-Nation Theory.

The Pakistan Day was celebrated in the area with the renewed pledge to make the country strong, progressive and prosperous to justify the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and Pakistan Movement heroes for the separate land for Muslims to make it the citadel of Islam.

A number of social, cultural, literary, political and religious organisations of the city besides the government departments and educational institutes conducted different programmes to mark the day.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the solidarity, stability, peace, prosperity and progress of the country, wellbeing of the Muslim Ummah and early liberation of the Held Jammu & Kashmir.

Former Chairman Department of History The Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr Shahid Hassan Rizvi urged to perform devotedly to make the country strong, progressive and prosperous.

MPA Dr Syed Wasim Akhter said that Pakistan was created in the name of Allah to make it an Islamic State. He said the Jamaat-e-Islami had been struggling hard to fulfil the dream and continue its mission for making Pakistan a real Islamic welfare state to fulfill the commitment of our forefathers and pioneers of the Pakistan Movement.

Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi said, "Our identity is linked with our Motherland. It is our collective responsibility to pledge on the historic day to play our role to accelerate the pace of socio economic development."

He urged upon all segments of society to teach the youth the significance of Pakistan Day and the glorious struggle of our forefathers who gifted us the motherland with their unflinching struggle and sacrifices.