LAHORE - Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Khurshid Shah on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wants former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar to leave the party by himself. Talking to media persons in Lahore, Khurshid Shah said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is adopting the stance of his brother and new president of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif. Responding to a question, Shah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s reservations regarding interim government will make no difference.