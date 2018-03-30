Share:

rawalpindi - Police have carried out a raid at a booking office located in a bus terminal at Pirwadhai Morr, and recovered 19 litres of liquor during search, sources told The Nation on Saturday. The office is apparently owned by a former PPP MNA.

Police also arrested a servant from the office and registered a case against him, sources added.

According to sources, a team of Westridge police, on a tip off, conducted a raid in the booking office of Kohistan Travels and recovered 19 litres of alcohol. The police held a man named Gul Nawaz from the booking office and shifted him to police station where a case was registered against him.

Sources added that the booking office is owned by PPP stalwart and Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Sweet Home Zumarad Khan along with his brother Amjad Khan.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, however, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said that police arrested a servant and seized liquor from him. He said a court of law had sent the accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. SHO PS Westridge Haji Tariq also told Media police raided the booking office of a bus terminal owned by PPP ex-MNA and seized liquor.