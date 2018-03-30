Share:

SWABI - The police conducted an operation to destroy poppy crop cultivated over 300 kanals of land in Gadoon Amazai mountainous belt, officials said on Saturday.

The Gadoon Amazai region is infamous for poppy cultivation and security agencies had conducted an operation against the banned crop in 1987, which had culminated in killing of 7 people.

Later, during the first government of Benazir Bhutto, Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate had been established with an aim to provide alternative sources of livelihood to the poppy cultivators and in turn, they gave up poppy cultivation.

Sohail Khalid, District Police Officer (DPO), Swabi said that the information had been collected from different regions of Gadoon Amazai by officials of the revenue department and soon after that, they had made plan for the operation.

None of the growers resisted the action and we completed the task peacefully,” he claimed, adding that the police retuned back from the mountainous region unhurt.