PESHAWAR - Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, under the Ministry of Science and Technology certification incentive scheme, will extend financial support to small industries for accreditation and approval of their manufacturing products.

Besides, the PCSIR will also arrange training programme for small and medium enterprise (SME) sector for provision of international standards and certification, the PCSIR DG Irfan Ahmad Rabbani said during his visit, along with his team members, to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he met the chamber President Zahid Shinwari.

The chamber senior vice president Naeem Butt, vice president Niaz Awan, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber vice president Faiz and members of the executive committee were also present in the meeting.

Zahid, while speaking on the occasion, hailed the Ministry of Science and Technology for initiating the certification scheme for development of small and medium enterprises. He hoped that the scheme would ensure provision of facilities to SMEs and small industries, like quality management system, environmental management system, occupational health and safety assessment system, food safety management, energy management and goods manufacturing along with 25 others standards and certifications.

The president asked subordinate departments of Ministry of Science and Technology to introduce viable projects in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa aimed to promote SMEs in the province. He noted that industrial development always proved supportive for economic uplift of the country.

On the occasion, Irfan informed the participants about the incentive scheme for development of SMEs development sector launched by Ministry of Science and Technology. He highlighted the role and importance of the PCSIR and facilities which were being provided to institutions relating to industries and trade.

The DG explained about the procedure of the certification incentive scheme, according to which, he said that the a grant of Rs0.1 million to Rs0.4 million would be extended to small industries and institutions as well as special training programme would be arranged for them.