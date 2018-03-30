Share:

HAFIZABAD-Local traders have expressed grave concerns over the rising dacoity and robbery incidents in the district and have called upon the police high-ups to take prompt action against the negligent police officials.

Apprising mediamen of recent robbery incidents, they said that few days back, Ch Buksh Tarar, chairman UC Rasulpur Tarar, along with PML-N senior vice president was deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other articles worth Rs4 million. The dacoits then abducted them and drove them to an unknown place. In another incident, dacoits stormed into a house in Rasulpur Tarar under the guise of police personnel to comb his house for recovering firearms. They tied up and locked the family in a room and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth millions. The same gang comprising 14 bandits intruded into the house of a billionaire, Malik Haji Nazir Ahmad, resident of Soligin Kharl. They looted gold ornaments, cash and wrist watches worth more than Rs5 million and fled. In theft incidents, people lost their bikes, cars, cattle and other valuables. Police though registered cases but were clueless about the dacoits.