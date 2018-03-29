Share:

LAHORE - Four people were killed in accidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis on Saturday, police and rescue workers said.

A 45-year-old woman and a teenage boy were electrocuted at a house in the Green Town area on Saturday evening. The deceased were identified as Farida Bibi and Abbas, a mechanic.

Police sources said that the boy was using electric welder to fix a lock at the gate of the house situated on the Hassan Basri Road when the cutter touched high-voltage wires. As a result, the mechanic and the housewife received severe electric shocks and died instantly. The bodies were badly burnt. The police later handed over the bodies to the families. In another incident, a three-year-old boy was crushed to death under a truck in the limits of Sanda police on Saturday.

The fatal accident took place on the Hakeema Wala Bazaar. The deceased was identified as Subhan Ashraf. The child was playing in the street when the truck ran over him. The police arrested the truck driver, Akhtar Pervaiz, and were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man died when a truck smashed into a motorcycle near Manga Mandi on the Multan Road. The body, not identified yet, was sent to the morgue. The driver along with the truck fled instantly. The police were investigating the accident.