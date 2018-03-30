Share:

SADIQABAD-The rulers have been adding to the woes of the people of South Punjab. Funds generated from districts of South Punjab are spent on the completion of mega projects being carried out in Upper Punjab.

This was stated by renowned local businessman and member of RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qamar Sultan Zia during a media talk here the other day.

He regretted that public welfare projects are being completed at brisk pace in Lahore and other areas of Upper Punjab while the people of South Punjab lack basic necessities of life. "Every year, traders of South Punjab add huge money to the national exchequer in the form of taxes but the government does not bother to do something practically for solution to the problems being faced by the people of South Punjab," he lamented. He said that people of South Punjab lacked the facility of potable water, adding that consumption of unclean water had been causing various diseases. "The masses will reject the incumbent rulers in the upcoming general election," he maintained.

On the other hand, chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Fareed and president of Saraikistan Qaumi Ittehad Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Koreja claimed that no party would gain majority in the next polls and there would be a coalition government in the Parliament. He advised the people not to look upon Zardari and Imran Khan and elect honest and revolutionary people as their leaders. "The government headed by industrialists and landlords have done nothing good for the masses," he said, adding that neither Imran Khan nor his political rivals (Nawaz and Zardari) would become prime minister of Pakistan. "A new face will be placed at the seat of prime minister," he added. He also flayed the PML-N leaders for making hue and cry on Supreme Court's verdicts describing Nawaz Sharif's disqualification as premier and party head. He announced that Saraikistan Qaumi Ittehad would field its candidates in the next polls.