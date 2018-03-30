Share:

DAMBULLA - Pocketing their third successive win, Pakistan women completed a successful routing of hosts Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series, on Saturday (March 24), at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

On a day where the bowlers dominated, the seasoned campaigner in Sana Mir picked her second four-for of the series to restrict Sri Lanka to 107 in their modest run chase of 216. The win helps Pakistan consolidate their position in the top half of the points table in the Women's ODI Championship with eight points, while Sri Lanka continue to be winless and languish at the bottom.

Sri Lanka were dented early in chase, losing their first four wickets on the same score - 49 - in the space of two overs, with Nashra Sandhu and Mir bagging two apiece. Things went further downhill as Mir and Nida Dar got stuck into Sri Lanka's batting, adding two wickets each from thereon. While the hosts did manage to scrape around till the 42nd over, they could post 107 - their lowest aggregate in the series.

Earlier, Pakistan started off solidly with Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan. While Nahida got out after scoring a well-compiled 46, Javeria was dismissed for 30. The other batters too got starts but none of them carried on for long enough to help the visitors put up a big total. Eventually, they managed only 215, but that proved to be too many for the hotsts.

Sri Lanka are now faced with a tough ask to overturn their fortune, as they head into a three-match T20I series, starting March 28. In their previous assignment too, against the Windies late last year, Sri Lanka had been winless.

Brief Scores: Pakistan Women 215/9 in 50 overs (Nahida Khan 46, Javeria Khan 30) beat Sri Lanka Women 107 in 41.3 overs (Nipuni Hansika 35; Sana Mir 4-27, Nashra Sandhu 3-18) by 108 runs.