LAHORE - The Supreme Court took notice of delay in test of medicine samples at Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL), besides questioning the appointment of officers with the lab against high salary packages.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took up the matter at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

Answering a court query, an officer of the DTL said that 1300 tests of medicine were not done. At this, the CJP remarked that delay in testing medicine had caused shortage of medicine in the public hospitals but the same medicine were available in the markets. The CJP directed the DTL officer to submit in writing the reasons of delay in testing medicine at the lab. Justice Nisar also asked the Chief Secretary to explain as to how the officers were inducted by the lab against heavy salary packages.

Air pollution: The Supreme Court also summoned members of a commission made by the Lahore High Court on the issue of smog and environmental pollution.

During the hearing, Secretary Environment Saif Anjum presented his reports before a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court regarding the causes of air pollution and steps being taken to control it. He submitted that 50 per cent pollution could be minimized within next five years by taking certain steps.

The secretary said that a commission headed by Prof Dr Pervez Hassan formed by the LHC was near to finalize its recommendations on the solution for the environmental pollution. The court adjourned the hearing.