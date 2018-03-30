Share:

PARIS:- The head of the Cannes film festival said Friday he was banning selfies on the red carpet, claiming they caused “unwanted disorder” before premieres. Thierry Fremaux tried once before to ban the “ridiculous and grotesque” practice at the world’s most prestigious film festival in 2015, before backing down. Instead he pleaded with filmgoers, who are usually dressed to the nines in tuxedos and evening gowns, to contain themselves as much as they could. But this time there would be no reprieve, he said. “Selfies will be banned for spectators on the red carpet,” Fremaux told the Film Francais magazine.