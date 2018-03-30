Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) and Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan are jointly organising a three-day 19th Textile Asia 2018-International Textile, Garments Machinery and Clothing Trade Fair from 27th – 29th March, 2018 at Karachi Expo Centre.

PRGMEA chairman (central) Shaikh Mohammad Shafiq said that this trade fair is expected to host more than 2,000 foreign delegates as well as 65,000 visitors from trade and corporate sector. The focus of this trade fair is value-addition in textile industry to increase the export of value-added textile and garment products.

This 3-day trade fair has been termed as South Asia’s biggest B2B textile, garment, embroidery, digital printing machineries and chemical and allied services fair. More than 1,000 international brands will display their products in over 800 booths and over 2,000 foreign delegates from 27 countries mainly from Austria, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Japan, Turkey, UK, USA etc will grace the event.

Ms Li Yang from Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, China is visiting Textile Asia as guest of honor. She is promoting Zhejiang Export Fair in Textile Asia for business, investment and joint venture opportunities.