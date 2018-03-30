Share:

KASUR-Two boys were allegedly abused sexually in separate incidents here the other day. B-Division police claimed to have arrested a teenage boy for allegedly sodomising a seven-year old boy. According to the police, Hussain, resident of Basti Charagh Shah, told the police that he along with his wife had gone to DHQ Hospital for the check-up of their minor son suffering form a disease.

They said that they had left their seven-year-old boy at home with his paternal aunt, adding that the boy went to play in clover field where suspect Nazim, 15, allegedly assaulted him sexually.

A special police team was formed under directives from DSP City Hafiz Saeed which arrested the accused, student of Al-Nasr Model School in less than 12 hours. The police registered a case against him and launched investigation.

In another incident, a licentious person raped a 13-year old boy in the remit of Ellahabad police. According to the police, Abdul Majeed, resident of Lorry Adda stated in his complaint that accused Mubashir lured his 13-year-old son to sugarcane field where he allegedly abused him sexually. The police registered a case and were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.