MIANWALI-The two-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawja Muhammad Din Sialvi concluded here at Sial Sharif the other day.

Shrine caretaker ex-Senator Hazrat Khawja Muhammad Hameeduddin Sialvi prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan. The political, social and religious figures as well as people from all walks of life attended the celebrations.

A number of Ulema and Mashaikh as well as political and religious leaders attended Mahafils of the Urs.

Talking to The Nation, Qasim Sialvi, son of Hameedud Din Sialvi, Sial Sharif caretaker said that there would be no compromise on Khatm-e-Nubuwwat (SAWW) (finality of the Prophethood) as it was an integral part of every Muslim's faith.

He added that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, adding that they had been striving for Sharia enforcement in the country.