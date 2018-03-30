Share:

HAFIZABAD-Police arrested two suspects for strangling a five-year-old boy after assaulting him sexually here the other day.

According to police sources, the accused had been identified as Waseem alias Naumi and Salman, residents of Mohallah Ahmadabad. Shehroze was playing in street when Naumi lured him to his house where he and Salman allegedly abused him and then throttled him to death. The accused packed the boy's body in a sack and threw it in a garbage dump. The boy's parents went from pillar to post but failed to find their son. A passerby spotted a sack in the waste dump and informed the police who recovered the minor's body from the sack. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. They also sent the samples collected to laboratory for DNA examination.