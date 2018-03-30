Share:

islamabad - Strict action will be taken against those people who are violating the ban on use of residential areas for commercial activities. Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Chaklala Cantonment Board Naveed Nawaz informed this on Saturday.

He said that the CCB had issued 445 notices to those people who are running commercial activities in residential areas, including schools and 170 leased properties. He said that the notices would expire in last week of March. He said that the notices were issued under the directives of Supreme Court as the civic body was implementing the court orders given on October 24 last year. He added that those who failed to comply with orders would be given final notices under section 256 of the ‘Cantonment Act, 1924’.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rule violators and signboards of the schools would be removed, their utility services disconnected and the premises would be sealed, he added.

He informed that the parents were informed about the situation through public notices and those involved in illegal commercial activities were directed to close down their businesses else, lease of the properties could be cancelled and the premises sealed.

The administration of the schools and colleges being run illegally in residential areas were informed that they will not be allowed to start the new academic year, he said.

The board would not bow before the owners of private schools and other commercial operations in residential areas, he added. He said that the CCB was not only taking action against the private schools but had also issued notices to other commercial activities including salons, clinics, hospitals, commercial shops