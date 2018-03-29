Share:

GUJRANWALA:- -A protesting mother on Saturday stopped Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in Gujranwala and appealed him take action against the local police for killing her son in an alleged encounter. According to media reports, the woman stopped the vehicle of the chief justice and narrated her. She appealed to the CJ to provide her justice. Following the appeal, the chief justice took notice of the case and decided to hear the case on Sunday at 11am.