KARACHI - Hubco Plant is not affecting marine life in Mubarak Village in any manner as it complies with all the environmental and industrial regulations., said a statement issued here.

In the statement Hubco Plant spokesperson said, “We would like to draw attention towards the fact that our flagship plant of 1,292MW at Hub fully complies with all the environmental and industrial regulations. The plant has been supplying uninterrupted power to the national grid since 1997 which is generated through residual-fuel-oil (RFO) without causing any deterioration to the marine life of Mubarak Village or surrounding.”