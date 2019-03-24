Share:

DHAKA - On the outskirts of the Bangladesh capital, over 5,000 workers are busy on the production lines in a factory, while their children are reading aloud at a school nearby.

The scenes are no strange to Pauline Ngan, founder of the factory, Unimas Sportswear Limited, a Bangladesh plant of Mainland Headwear Holding Limited, one of the world’s largest headwear producer.

The company started up in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, a pilot city for China’s reform and opening-up policy. In 2000, it was listed in Hong Kong, where Ngan was born. She established the factory in 2013 in light of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes. The initiative comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. Located in a little-known village named Bagbari, about a half hour’s drive away from Dhaka, the factory currently produces about 120,000 hats everyday for high street brands including NBA, shipping them to the markets around the world and immensely benefiting the Bangladesh people.