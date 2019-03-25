Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced the launch of 3G service in Bajaur's Tehsil Khawar.

"Another commitment fulfilled to bring what was FATA into the mainstream. Last Friday in the public gathering I had promised the people of Bajaur 3G service. Now 3G service has been launched in Tehsil Khawar in Bajaur," the premier tweeted.

Another commitment fulfilled to bring what was FATA into the mainstream. Last Friday in the jalsa I had promised the people of Bajaur 3 G service. Now 3 G service has been launched in Tehsil Khawar in Bajaur. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 25, 2019

On March 18, he said that our government is planning to spend over Rs100 billion annually for development of tribal districts.

"Living up to our commitment. A 3-week consultative process on 10 year development plan for former FATA is being initiated, starting from Bajaur," he said.

"Our people in the tribal area will see unprecedented development as government plans to spend over Rs100 billion annually for 10 years in tribal districts," the premier added.

PM Imran had visited Mohmand and Bajaur on March 15 where he chaired a high-level meeting and was briefed about the administrative and security issues related to the merger of erstwhile FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.