ISLAMABAD - The tribal district of Bajaur is all set to get global connectivity as 3G cellular service would be launched on Monday (today). The service is being launched on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan who, during his maiden address in Bajaur on March 15, had committed for provision of cellular services in the area.

The launch of 3G service would fulfill the longstanding demand of the tribal people who had requested the prime minister to order restoration of the cellular service.

In a video message, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced that the longstanding demand of the tribal youth would be fulfilled by Monday as work on the 3G service had been completed.

He also extended his greetings to the people of the area on this historic development.

In his message, the chief minister said the construction of grid station would also be completed soon to ensure smooth power transmission in the area. Moreover, work on the construction of tunnel to link the area with Expressway would also be launched soon, he added.