ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would conduct another balloting to distribute additional 9,600 quota among the unsuccessful applicants of Government Haj Scheme, Joint Secretary Haj, Zeenat Bangash said.

Talking to APP, he said Saudi Arabian Government has given additional quota of 16,000 to Pakistan. Out of which 60 percent will be allocated to the remaining applicants of Government Haj Scheme, who were declared unsuccessful in recent balloting. The balloting will be conducted after receiving the notification of additional quota allotted by the Saudi Government.

He said all unsuccessful applicants will be included in the balloting despite withdrawing money from their respective bank branches. However, they have to deposit Haj dues immediately after selection through balloting.

This year 216,542 applications were received this year, out of which 107, 526 were declared successful in a balloting conducted on March 11.

Meanwhile, the complaint disposal committee of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has black listed four Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) from allocating quota owing to poor Haj-2018 arrangements. The committee has also declared 16 HGOs as defaulters on failure to pay insurance dues of last year’s Hujjaj.

KSA has given 16,000 more slots to Pakistan

The Ministry has placed the names of 798 eligible quota holder HGOs on its website. The names of four HGOs have not been placed on the website due to submission of insufficient documents.

The black listed six companies included Al Hashmi, Rabo International Tours, Global Services and Al Makkah Salman Travels.

The Ministry has announced maximum and minimum limits of private Haj packages.

According to ministry, minimum private Haj package from south zone should be Rs500000 and maximum package Rs1400000 whereas the minimum limit of private packages from north zone should be Rs509000 whereas maximum package would be Rs1410000.

Additionally, the religious affairs ministry established a dedicated Haj helpline to promptly resolve any grievances of intending pilgrims. The helpline will provide them with the required information besides registering and resolving complaints relating to Haj 2019.

The prospective pilgrims can register their complaints or seek information via the 042-111-725-425 helpline. They can also get answers about Haj related queries via 051-9205696, 051-9216980, 051-9216981 and

051-9216982.

As per the Haj Policy 2019 released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, a total of 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Haj this year.

Successful applicants asked

to apply for refund

The successful haj applicants, who do not want to go for Haj due to any reason, have been directed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to apply for taking back their deposited money from their relevant bank branch.

According to a notification of the Ministry, the refund forms could be obtained by clicking www.hajjinfo.org. The forms should be deposited to Account Officer (Refund), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Civic Centre, G-6, near, GPO, Islamabad.

The ministry will issue a Refund Authority Letter, allowing the applicant to get his deposited money back from the relevant bank branch.

After getting the refund, another application should be submitted to Section Officer (Hajj Policy) requesting the permission to allow his/her blood relative as his/her substitute to perform hajj in Government Haj Scheme on his place.

The ministry will issue a letter, showing its consent to the substitute Haji. The substitute Haji will submit his Haj application along with a copy of passport to relevant bank branch.

The successful applicant who does not want to perform Hajj should submit the reason of his withdrawal from performing Haj including death certificate, medical certificate, etc.

The substitute intending Haji must be a blood relative of the successful applicant. The proof of relations, a copy of substitute’s passport, computerised national identity card (CNIC) should also be submitted to the ministry.