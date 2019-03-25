Share:

Liverpool's Brazilian international goalkeeper Alisson Becker has highlighted the welcoming spirit at the club as he comes near to the end of his first season in England with Liverpool challenging for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Since arriving in the summer, Becker has conceded just 26 goals in 39 appearances in which he has kept 20 clean sheets to help Liverpool sit on top of the Premier League, with one more game played than their main rivals, Manchester City.

"All the players are important, be they the local players from the UK or the players from overseas," the keeper explained in the club's Liverpool FC Magazine.

"I admire the strength we have as a team and the quality that every single one of our players has, but the most important thing for me is the team spirit," he commented.

"The whole group received me very well. The fans have been very kind too, as have the technical team, so I'm really happy here in Liverpool," said Alisson.

The former Roma keeper said he was currently having classes to improve his English, but that he had some problems with the distinctive 'Scouse' accent from Liverpool.

Alisson said that his companions had been important in helping him adapt to life in England.

"When I came here I felt that everyone was important for me, not just the Brazilians (Roberto Firmino and Fabinho)," he said, explaining that he had settled well into life in the city.

"Above all I feel at home here. Home is where the heart is and where the family is. My family is here, my daughter and my wife live here and my parents come when they can."

"My brother lives in Portugal, which is not too far, and comes when he can. That helps when I'm missing them. When I think about Brazil, I miss it a lot but I have been welcomed here and I feel very much at home," concluded the goalkeeper.