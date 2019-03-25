Share:

Police on Sunday night arrested attendees and a man who is suspected to have assisted in the Nikkah (marital contract) of two Hindu minor girls, who were allegedly abducted and forcefully converted to Islam.

Ghotki deputy commissioner and SSP Farrukh Lanjhar visited the families of the two girls. SSP Lanjhar said some people, including the nikkah khwan and attendees, have been arrested based on initial reports.

"We are conducting investigations based on the information we are receiving," he added.

Police said that a kidnapping case of the two girls was registered in Daharki Police Station, however, on March 22 the girls had appeared for their Nikkah ceremony and said that that they accepted Islam and tied the knot of their own free will.

The girls on Sunday also approached a court in Bahawalpur seeking protection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier ordered Sindh government to launch probe into reports of abduction, forced conversion and underage marriages of the two teenage Hindu girls and to take immediate steps for their recovery.

In a Twitter post, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry informed that Prime Minister Imran had issued directives to the Sindh chief minister to look into reports that the girls in question have been taken to Rahim Yar Khan.