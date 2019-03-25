Share:

A three-day anti-polio campaign is underway in twelve districts of Punjab, twenty-five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and twenty one districts of Balochistan.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, about five point six million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.

More than twenty-seven thousand teams have been constituted which will visit door-to-door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to each and every child.

Polio teams will also be deployed at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places.

Similarly, all age anti-polio vaccination campaign also starts at Pak-Afghan border in Torkham today to eradicate circulation of polio virus between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In Balochistan, more than 1.7 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

About six thousand mobile teams have been constituted for this purpose.

Strict security measures have been taken for security of polio teams.

A four-day polio campaign also started in Larkana district from today.

During four days of polio drive over 3, 06,850 children of the district upto five years of age would be administered oral polio vaccine.