A three-day anti-polio campaign is underway in twelve districts of Punjab, twenty-five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and twenty one districts of Balochistan.

READ MORE: US will not tolerate ‘hostile foreign meddling’ in western hemisphere: Bolton

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, about five point six million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.   

More than twenty-seven thousand teams have been constituted which will visit door-to-door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to each and every child.

Polio teams will also be deployed at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places.

Similarly, all age anti-polio vaccination campaign also starts at Pak-Afghan border in Torkham today to eradicate circulation of polio virus between Pakistan and Afghanistan. 

READ MORE: Riyadh denounces US recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli territory

In Balochistan, more than 1.7 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

About six thousand mobile teams have been constituted for this purpose.

Strict security measures have been taken for security of polio teams.

A four-day polio campaign also started in Larkana district from today.

READ MORE: Kante uncommitted on Real Madrid interest

During four days of polio drive over 3, 06,850 children of the district upto five years of age would be administered oral polio vaccine.