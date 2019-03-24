Share:

SARGODHA - The illegal sale of loose petrol and decanting of LPG is going on without any check which is also posing a threat to nearby residents in the city.

The illegal business is being run at Khushab road, Patha mandi road Muslim bazar, 47 Pull, Kanchi Morh and Block 9, 10 and 49 tail, Pull 111, Adda-46 and other surrounding areas, 46 adda, Kotmomin, Bhagtanwal, matela, Bhalwal and Bhera.

The residents of these localities demanded the authorities concerned to put a check on the illegal business of decanting and sale of loose petrol.

A citizen Muhammad Qasim talking to APP here Sunday said that situation was becoming worst day by day due to negligence by the quarters concerned.

When contacted, an official of the district administration said a campaign had been launched against the people involved in this illegal practice and action was being taken on daily basis.