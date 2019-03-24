Share:

ISLAMABAD -Capital Development Authority has decided to carry out expansion, rehabilitation and up-gradation of I. J Principal Road.

PC-II amounting to Rs30 million for hiring consultant is likely to be approved within 10 days while the finance wing has also been directed to make token allocation of Rs5 million in this regard, said a news release.

The I.J Principal Road was initially built for light traffic, however, in 2008, heavy traffic was shifted on the road, but ever since flow of heavy traffic shifted, including trailers, trucks and buses, condition of the road was deteriorating day by day.

Moreover, so many accidents were also being reported on daily basis. Furthermore, due to thick traffic flow, traffic jams during the peak hours are also a frequent problem.

Repair and maintenance work on the road had not been carried out since last 3 years. Realising the importance of the road, the incumbent administration of the CDA has decided to carry out immediate extension in the road, its rehabilitation, improvement, grade separation facilities and addition of rigid pavement lane to cater for heavy traffic.

The authority is completing process of hiring of consultant on war footing basis. After hiring the consultant, PC-I would be submitted for inclusion in PSDP allocation from the federal government. The I.J Principal Road is one of the main arteries of the city which not only caters traffic from Pirwadhai, 9th Avenue, Double Road, Pindora Chungi, New Katarian, Dhok Hassu and Faizabad but also of immense importance as it caters the traffic from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.