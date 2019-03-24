Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority is all set to start road rehabilitation work in sector D-12.

In this connection, formal approval has been accorded while funds for commencement of rehabilitation work have also been allocated. The rehabilitation work will start from Monday or Tuesday depending upon weather conditions.

Sector D-12 is among the sectors where large numbers of allottees are carrying out construction on their plots. Due to construction activities and ignorance in the past, the rods of this sector were in dilapidated state. Furthermore, during the ‘Clean and Green’ Pakistan campaign, Finance Minister visited the area and observed that pending works must be expedited.

Consequently, the matter was taken up and it was decided to launch rehabilitation work on immediate basis. While carrying out rehabilitation work, roads and streets of the sector would be re-carpeted; lane marking would be carried out in addition to the fixation of curb stones and cat eyes. Moreover, Sector Development Directorate has also been directed to complete leftover development work. Furthermore, the concerned formations of the authority have also been directed to provide missing facilities so that residents of the sector could be further facilitated.

In the meanwhile, the CDA has also decided to commence work on construction of various pedestrian crossings in the city. In this connection, areas are being identified where people are facing difficulties in crossing the roads. In this context, the authority decided to construct a pedestrian crossing at Kashmir Highway near Bokra Village.

for which quotations have been sought from Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC), Taxila and work on the pedestrian bridge will commence in a short period.