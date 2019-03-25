Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that country’s defense was in strong hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The chief minister also said that Pakistani nation was proud of its armed forces which had always defended the homeland by defeating the enemies. In a press statement, Usman Buzdar lauded armed forces’ resolve to fight for country’s defense in case of any aggression. He said country’s present leadership will never compromise on national security despite its desire for peace in the region.

“Our armed forces have portrayed best of national emotions by demonstrating a wonderful parade in the federal capital on the occasion of Pakistan Day,” he said, adding that presence of President of Malaysia Dr Mahathir Muhammad and other friendly countries was reflective of unity and brotherhood of Muslim world.

Moreover, the chief minister said that passion of Pakistanis at the parade and fly-past was a manifestation of love for Pakistan Army. He also applauded the participation of other countries and said that their high professional skills won the hearts of Pakistanis.

Buzdar grieved over Shahnaz Begum’s demise

Addressing to the anti-Pakistan forces, the Chief Minister said that the elements working on foreign agenda need to understand that patriotic people of Pakistan will never allow the anti-state agenda to succeed. “It’s the need of hour for all of us to be determined to keep Pakistan’s stability and progress at the top most priority and to fail the forces putting national prestige on stake for their personal and political interests.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned singer Shahnaz Begum. He commiserated and extended his condolence to the bereaved family.

While paying tribute to the services of late singer, CM said that Shahnaz Begum had given new identity to the art of singing. “She was a queen of Ghazal and got her fame through national songs which are evergreen”, he said, adding that Shehnaz Begum’s demise had left a vacuum that would be hard to fill.

Takes notice of police torture

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident of police torture of a boy in Thana B division in Chishtian and sought report from DPO Bahawalnagar.

He directed to investigate this incident in detail. Furthermore, he also directed that legal action must be taken against the police personnel involved in boy’s torture.